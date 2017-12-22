Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Will Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif deliver 2017's biggest hit?

After his much-awaited movie, Tubelight, proved to be a big disappointment, Salman Khan returns with his second movie of the year, Tiger Zinda Hai. For this, he is back with his Ek Tha Tiger co-star, Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Khan, who directed Salman Khan's Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger opened today with quite some favourable reviews.

In this movie RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys.

Critics have also given a thumbs up to Khan's movie and Salman Khan fans are more than happy to see him back on screen. While a lot of people have praised Ali Abbas Khan's direction, a lot of them are even calling this Salman Khan's best performance. Katrina Kaif has also been praised for matching with Salman Khan kick-to-kick and punch-to-punch. Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the evil Abu Usman has also been showered with praises for his performance.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh called the movie a 'blockbuster' in his on-word review.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar delivers an eminently watchable film, no two opinions about it... Final word? #TigerZindaHai delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment... Get ready for the Tsunami at the BO. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

He further adds that Tiger Zinda Hai delivers what it promises - "king-sized entertainment".However, will Tiger Zinda Hai that is running in full steam now, become the movie to rescue Bollywood from a dreary, disappointing year in box office?

The Indian Express believes it could. Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Indian Express that considering everything, Tiger Zinda Hai should manage Rs 35 crore on its opening day and collect Rs 100 crore over the weekend. It must be mentioned here that with Christmas around the corner, this will be a long weekend.

To top that, the movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than epic blockbuster Bahubali 2 and SRK's Happy New Year.

With fans and industry members flooding social media with raving reviews, Tiger Zinda Hai might just become the movie Bollywood has been looking for.

Read the Tiger Zinda Hai review by India Today here.