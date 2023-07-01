Samajavaragamana vs Spy BO collections: Nikhil-starrer mints Rs 16 cr in 2 days; Sree Vishnu's movie earns big on positive WOM

Two medium-budgeted Telugu movies gave Tollywood a much-needed boost at the box office in the long weekend.

Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest release Spy, which claims to throw light on the disappearance of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, earned nearly Rs 16 crore across the world within two days of its release.

Nikhil, who is reveling in the success of Karthikeya 2, came out with another pan-India movie like Spy and is earning big at the box office.

"SPY continues to exhibit solid performance on its second day, achieving an Worldwide gross of an outstanding 15.8 crores. As the weekend commences, the film's bookings are blazing hot," tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Spy, which released on Thursday, a national holiday due to Bakrid, got box office counters ringing due to Karthikeya 2 impact. It remains to be seen if Spy keeps the momentum going Monday onwards.

The movie got tepid reviews from critics though.

"Nikhil Siddhartha takes on the role of RAW agent in this Garry BH directorial. The thriller tried to combine too many stories, which was its downfall," said India Today's review.

"At 2 hours 15 mins, Spy is a thriller that tries to be a desi Jason Bourne but sorely misses," the review added.

Meanwhile, Sree Vishnu-starrer Samajavaragamana turned out to be a sleeper hit with its comedy elements that is leaving audience in splits.

The movie, which released on Thursday, earned more on Day 2 than Day 1, a testament to its positive word of mouth, which is leading to more footfalls.

The romantic comedy is finding more takers among the Telugu audience than Nikhil's thriller. Samajavaragamana earned Rs 6.3 crore within two days of its release.

Samajavaragamana is tipped to overtake Spy in US, a crucial market for Telugu movies, considering the long weekend in America will end on Tuesday (Fourth of July) even though the latter will easily earn over $500,000.

Next Friday, Sri Simha-starrer Bhaag Saale and Naga Shaurya-starrer Rangabali will be releasing in the Telugu states.