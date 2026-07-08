'Satluj' row: Was Diljit Dosanjh-led movie released without mandatory certification? Here's what I&B Ministry says

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has said that Satluj, the controversial film based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released on OTT platform ZEE5 without completing the mandatory certification process, prompting its removal from the platform in India. The statement comes amid an escalating controversy surrounding the film, which was taken down just two days after its digital release.

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According to ministry officials, the film did not receive the required certification meant for theatrical release before it was made available on the streaming platform.

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"Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday," an I&B Ministry official told ANI.

The official further alleged that the release violated provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Officials also claimed that the certification body had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film, but the filmmakers chose not to implement them before proceeding with the OTT release.

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The ministry also stated that it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration of the certification recommendations before the film's release.

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Following the government's intervention, ZEE5 confirmed that Satluj has been removed from its India catalogue until further notice.

In a statement, the streaming platform said the film "will remain unavailable in India until further notice," while indicating that it is exploring legal options regarding the matter.

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Originally developed under the title Punjab '95 renamed during its certification journey before finally being released as Satluj. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. It is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the militancy era.

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The film had been awaiting release for over three years after facing prolonged certification hurdles. According to ANI, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had suggested extensive cuts before granting clearance, which the filmmakers reportedly did not accept.