Scam 1992 secures top spot in IMDb's Top Rated Indian web series 2020 list

Hansal Mehta-directed Scam 1992 has emerged as the most popular web series on IMDb's Top Rated Indian web series 2020 list. The Sony Liv web series, which focuses on Harshad Mehta, has garnered a rating of 9.5 on IMDb. On IMDb, users can rate a web series or a movie by using the rate title option.

The show which features actors like Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwantri, Anjali Barot and Hemant Kher in lead roles is based on the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away jointly authored by journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

Scam 1992 was followed by TVF's Kota Factory with a rating of 9.0. The black and white show by TVF showcases the day-to-day challenges faced by IIT aspirants and features actors like Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar and Revathi Pillai in lead roles.

Also featuring in the IMDb's list is the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits. Bandish Bandits revolves around a classical music student named Radhe and a pop singer named Tamanna and how both of them venture on a journey of self-discovery. The Ritwik Bhowmick and Shreya Chaudhary-starrer web series has a rating of 8.6 on IMDb.

Hotstar's Special Ops, which also marked the digital debut of director Neeraj Pandey has a rating of 8.5. Special Ops traces the story of a RAW officer named Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, who is convinced that a single person is behind all the attacks.

The other series that got featured on the IMDb's top web series list were Amazon Prime's Panchayat, Voot Select's Asur, Amazon's Patal Lok, ZEE5 original Abhay and Hotstar original Aarya.

