‘Seat toh nahi milegi’: Shah Rukh Khan responds after fan asks him about seat booking for Dunki

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan created box-office magic in 2023 with his blockbuster releases, Pathaan and Jawan. Riding high on success, he's now looking forward to his collaborative venture with ace filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani in the highly anticipated film, ‘Dunki.’

Khan recently engaged in an 'Ask SRK' interactive session on X (previously Twitter). Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to a fan's question about seat selection for his upcoming film "Dunki" has once again garnered him praise from his admirers.

As SRK kick-started his session, he was asked a question by a fan. The fan was unsure whether to book a front or corner seat when Dunki releases. “Sir Dunki k liye front seat book krun ya corner seat ??” the fan asked.

Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!! #Dunki https://t.co/bSgURIAdj6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

With his wit and humor, SRK’s unexpected reply, successfully tugged at the heartstrings of his admirers. Responding to the fan, the actor jovially penned, “Bhai mera toh manna hai housefull jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!! #Dunki” (Brother, I believe that the film will go housefull... bring a sofa from home, you will not get a seat…).

Besides that, a fan asked Khan, “Is there any Dunki way (without a ticket) to go to the theater? Responding to this, the actor said, “When I was younger. If I didn't had it, I would convince a projectionist to watch the movies.. You also try it.. Maybe it will work.. But don't tell anyone that I told you this.. This is our secret..”

Meanwhile, another fan asked the actor about his personal life. “What was the time when SRK felt the most anxious and how did you deal with your nerves?” the fans asked. “I deal with nerves by being Nervous….and Quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids,” SRK answered.

Dunki, a comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores the novel subject of illegal immigration. The film throws light on an exclusive technique named 'Donkey Flight'. Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios back this laugh-riot that investigates the shadier aspects of global migration.

Featuring a star-studded ensemble of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, the film promises to deliver a hearty mix of humor and drama.

The movie is set to hit international screens on December 21, followed by a release in India on December 22. The Indian release will have a head on collision at the box office with Prabhas' much anticipated pan-India release, ‘Salaar’.

