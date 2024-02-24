Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stars to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to celebrate their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

The guest list boasts of international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bog Iger, along with Indian business tycoons like Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

The festivities will also be graced by Bollywood's biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Aamir Khan among others. The guests will also get a glimpse of the animal rescue and rehabilitation work being carried out in Jamnagar under Anant Ambani's leadership.

The three-day celebration will conclude with two events named 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar', with the guests having the freedom to choose their attire. The guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights from Mumbai or Delhi.

The discreet head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, is anticipated to grace the Jamnagar celebrations alongside his wife, Rani Mukerji.

Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who maintains a close association with the Ambani family, is set to participate in the festivities. Other esteemed guests on the list include cricket luminaries such as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan.

The pre-wedding celebrations unfolding in Jamnagar are not just a union of two souls but also a celebration of India's rich cultural tapestry. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities pay homage to traditional Indian art, as evident in the meticulously curated events.

As a thoughtful touch, attendees will be gifted candles crafted by visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar. Swadesh, a platform championing traditional Indian art and artisans, shared a heartwarming video capturing the skilled craftsmanship along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The caption read, “Lighting the way for love ~ The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is proving instrumental in celebrating traditional Indian art forms. Visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar are thrilled to showcase their exquisite handcrafted candles, adding a unique and meaningful touch to the festivities.”

