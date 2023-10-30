Shah Rukh Khan likely to watch 'Dunki' teaser on his birthday along with fans

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki is finally getting a teaser release on his birthday (November 2, 2023). The actor will also be watching the teaser with his fans at a special event in Mumbai.

The teaser release will be a special treat for all SRK fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as lead actress. Also, Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra are said to play cameos in the movie. Dunki is reportedly an immigration drama and is expected to be a major hit.

“The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That’s not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” a Pinkvilla report quoted the source as saying.

“The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It’s a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas,” the source added.

“The idea is to ensure that the teaser is played in theatres all across the globe with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The teaser will be the first of the many assets that team Dunki plans to launch over the coming few weeks,” the source was quoted as saying.

According to the source, two versions of the teaser have been made, and it is unclear which one has been finalised. The teaser has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

''Dunki'', which is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with ''Pathaan'', which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

His most recent film ''Jawan'', directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

