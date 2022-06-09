Shah Rukh Khan recovers from COVID, attends Nayanthara’s big day in Mahabalipuram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered and is hale and hearty. The actor was recently spotted at 'Bigil' actress Nayanthara and Tamil film producer-director Vignesh Shivan’s wedding.

SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani and the director of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ Atlee also attended the wedding. Others who attended the wedding include superstar Rajinikanth, Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi, Guru director Mani Ratnam and 3 actor Sivakartikeyan.

Dadlani took to her Instagram to share some glimpses from the event. She shared pictures of SRK in a beige ensemble with the caption, “For Nayanthara’s special day!!” She also shared a picture of the superstar with herself and Atlee.

After the wedding ceremony, Shivan shared a stunning picture from the big day and wrote, “On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan and am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents and best of friends. Just married Nayanthara.”

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Hours ahead of their wedding, Shivan shared a few pics with Nayanthara and wrote a romantic post. The post read, “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s. Thanking God, the universe, the good will form all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the food manifestations and prayers! Now it’s all dedicated to the love of my life! Nayanthara!”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows in a simple ceremony at Sheraton Oak in Mahabalipuram on June 9. They had been in a relationship since over six years now. Nayanthara confirmed her relationship when she was engaged to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivan on regional television last year.

(With India Today Inputs)