Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' running with 80% occupancy, will beat Day 1 BO record of 'Pathaan' by Rs 25-cr margin: Analyst

With Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' opening to rave reviews and an ecstatic public seeing their favourite actor at his histrionic best, a trade analyst said the movie will beat many Indian box office records by the end of Thursday.

Sumit Kadel posted on X (formerly Twitter) that 'Jawan' will beat the Bollywood superstar's previous release 'Pathaan' Day 1 box office record by an 'enormous' Rs 20-25 crore margin.

"#Jawan Opening is UNIVERSE SHATTERING. Film is Running with 70-80% occupancy across India. Evening & Night shows will run with optimum capacity. Day-1 All India collection is going to be HISTORIC

"#ShahRukhKhan will beat his own All time day -1 record of #Pathaan with a ENORMOUS ₹ 20-25 cr Margin," posted Kadel on X.

Sacnilk, which tracks movie business, said Shah Rukh Khan's vigilante thriller is most likely to cross Sunny Deol's Gadar 2's Independence Day numbers.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is being touted as Shah Rukh Khan's massiest outing ever and the movie is already working wonders at the box office. Sacnilk said the movie's Hindi version is set to earn Rs 65 crore on Day 1 at box office while the Tamil and Telugu versions are expected to earn Rs 5 crore each.

The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

"Jawan is a big screen spectacle. It is flawed but at a time where everything is over-analysed, it makes for a good time at the cinemas. Ready or not, this is a ride that’s definitely worth taking," said India Today's review of the movie.

25 lakh tickets of the movie have been sold so far, including 16 lakh tickets sold just in advance booking, said an executive of BookMyShow.

“The highly anticipated film Jawan is off to a roaring start, clocking a mammoth 2.5 million tickets sold so far, highlighting the unprecedented excitement around the film. At 1.6 million, the film’s advance sales are the highest ever for a Shah Rukh Khan film, setting the stage for a blockbuster run for the film,” said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, in a press note.

“What is interesting to note is that the Hindi language version of the film has specifically seen tremendous interest from markets across South and East India such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai even as other metros and non-metros across the country including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar are propelling the pace for advance sales,” said Saksena.

Fans poured milk on Shah Rukh cutouts and garlanded posters and his images in a style that has come to be associated with Rajinikanth movies.

The film is a unique marriage of south ''mass'' cinema sensibilities that blends in with the charisma of one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, who completes his transition from the romantic hero of the yore to the action hero of today.

Set to a frantic pace in true Atlee-style, some of the film's key scenes are set to tunes of old Hindi songs, making action sequences even more palpable. Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, ''Jawan'' outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary. Loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue, revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character declares ''Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, deal with the father)''. The audience erupted with joy at the punchline, as they tried to relate it to his son Aryan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was later acquitted in 2021.

Photographs and videos poured in from across the country - from 6 am shows in Kolkata to packed halls of Srinagar's lone multiplex, showcasing fans out and about in excitement on Janmashtami, a holiday in many parts of the country.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

With inputs from PTI