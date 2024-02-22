'Shaitaan' trailer X review: 'Absolute treat for supernatural thriller enthusiasts,' say moviegoers on Ajay Devgn's film

'Shaitaan' trailer audience reactions: The trailer of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's upcoming film Shaitaan dropped on Jio Studios' official YouTube channel and went viral on social media on Thursday. The film's trailer ties phenomenal acting performances by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika with edge-of-the-seat horror.

The two minutes and 30 second-long trailer begins with a stranger entering the lives of Ajay Devgn, his wife and his daughter. Devgn's character and his wife clearly do not want anything to do with this unwanted guest but the stranger clearly has different intentions.

As time goes and the stranger continues to stay in their house, the family will be forced to come face to face with their worst fears and the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Here's what netizens said about Shaitaan trailer

Soon after the trailer dropped, moviegoers were excited about this upcoming supernatural thriller. Users shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the same and said the trailer absolutely wowed them. Others also said that the trailer has raised their expectations.

"An absolute treat for supernatural thriller enthusiasts! Shaitaan trailer introduces the mysterious realm of black magic with stellar trio- Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika," a moviegoer said.

An absolute treat for supernatural thriller enthusiasts!#ShaitaanTrailer introduces the mysterious realm of black magic with the stellar trio - #AjayDevgn, #RMadhavan, and #Jyotika. Get ready for an enthralling edge-of-the-seat supernatural experience#Shaitaan @ajaydevgn… pic.twitter.com/ewWP9QbCns — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 22, 2024

"VIKRAAL. Intense, gripping, thrilling, absolutely great trailer. R Madhavan is Khunkhaar and dangerous. Ajay Devgn's eyes and that girl (sic)," another moviegoer noted.

"Shaitaan trailer isn't just a trailer, it's a proper phenomenal goosebumps trailer. 200 cr loading," a user said.

"Shows Ajay's security as an actor that he allowed R Madhavan to play a meatier role. Shaitaan Trailer looks like a winner," another user noted.

shows Ajay’s security as an actor that he allowed R Madhavan to play a meatier role #ShaitaanTrailer looks like a winner pic.twitter.com/FRwYyLFA7w — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) February 22, 2024

"Watched the trailer it has certainly raised the expectations. Excited to see the movie in theatres," a moviegoer said.

watched the trailer it has certainly raised the expectations excited to see the movie in theatres — kanu (@kanu140890) February 22, 2024

Another moviegoer said: "A surprise superhit on cards!!! Brilliant it is. Too good (sic)." "Excellent and loved the concept," a cinephile noted.

Watch Shaitaan movie trailer

Shaitaan movie story, cast, release date

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film focuses on a family whose life goes awry after an unwanted guest long overstays his welcome at their house. The film features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in significant roles. Shaitaan is scheduled to release in theatres on March 8.

