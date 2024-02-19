'Yodha' teaser Twitter review: 'Siddharth Malhotra one of the most underrated action hero,' say fans

'Yodha' teaser Twitter reactions: The teaser of Siddharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha dropped on YouTube and social media platforms on Monday. The teaser, featuring Malhotra as a commando in the middle of an adrenaline-pumping operation, was replete with action sequences.

In the teaser, Siddharth Malhotra can be seen engrossed in a hand-to-hand fight with the terrorists on a flight. He can also be seen running in fields and firing a machine gun. While Disha Patani can be seen in the role of a cabin crew, Raashi Khanna plays the role of an intelligence official.

While posting the teaser of the film on their YouTube channel, Dharma Productions wrote: "Brace for impact as this will create a turbulence unlike any other on the screens. Packed with action and thrill, Siddharth Malhotra is all set to be- Yodha."

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA IN AN ACTION AVATAR: ‘YODHA’ TEASER IS HERE… Team #Yodha - featuring #SidharthMalhotra in his first-ever actioner - drops the power-packed #YodhaTeaser… The thrilling rescue operation also features #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna.



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2024

Soon after the teaser of the film dropped, fans were quick to share their reactions. Siddharth Malhotra's fans were excited about the action sequences in the film and the actor's screen presence.

"Siddharth Malhotra is one of the most underrated action hero. Hence, Yodha teaser proves that... Teaser is amazing and action is spectacular (sic)," said a fan. Another fan said: "@SidMalhotra giving us intense thrill like never before, taking the action hero game to a whole new level."

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most underrated action hero. hence #Yodha teaser prove that....

Teaser is amazing and action is spectacular 🔥🔥🔥🔥#YodhaTeaser #SidharthMalhotra #DishaPatani #RashiKhannapic.twitter.com/ykG7T3UNJx — Ashish (@error040290) February 19, 2024

"Siddharth Malhotra is coming to conquer the box office. What a teaser (sic)," yet another fan noted. A fan said: "Finally a good action teaser. After BMCM's non-sensical teaser, this one comes as a breath of fresh air! Hope the trailer is better and the movie even better (sic)."

Finally a good action teaser. After BMCM's non-sensical teaser, this one comes as a breath of fresh air! Hope the trailer is better and the movie even better 🤞🤞🫡🫡🫡 #Yodha — Dhruv Rai Puri (@dhruvraipuri) February 19, 2024

"The action is looking so crisp and cool like the Vidyut Jammwal action level type (not comparing) if the trailer will be awesome enough then surely gonna watch it," said a user.

The action is looking so crisp and cool like the Vidyut Jammwal action level type (not comparing) if the trailer will be awesome enough then surely gonna watch it — Anonymous (@anonymous_dumbb) February 19, 2024

While fans of the actor could not contain their excitement at the teaser, other moviegoers were far from pleased. They called the movie repetitive and generic.

Another user said: "Very generic... will wait for the trailer.." "Same repetitive product from Bollywood with action like Fighter (sic)," yet another user noted.

Very Generic... Will wait for the Trailer .. February 19, 2024 Same repetitive product from Bollywood 😢with action like fighter — Moviemaker (@Moviemakersent) February 19, 2024

A moviegoer said: "How many times will Bollywood make a movie on the same plane hijack topic?" Yet another moviegoer said: "Let me guess, it's another anti-Pakistan movie. Right?"

Same vhi plane hijack kitna bar banaoge same topic pe — किंग चौधरी 👁️ (@Kingkong2108) February 19, 2024 Let me guess. Its another anti-pakistan movie. Right? — Fahad Qureshi (@iamFahadqureshi) February 19, 2024

Yodha story, cast, release date

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film focuses on a passenger plane hijack and how an off-duty soldier devises a plan to save the passengers when the engine fails. Produced jointly by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Siddharth Malhotra.

The film features Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Apeksha Pandey, Ankit Raj, and Amit Singh Thakur in key roles. Yodha is scheduled to release in theatres on March 15, 2024. The film is the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

