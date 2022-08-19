‘Shamshera’, ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘TamilRockerz’: Top OTT, theatrical releases today

Here’s to some good news for cinephiles! If you have binge-and-chill plans for the weekend, we have you covered. For those who love watching commercial Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera has released on Amazon Prime Video today. For fans of sci-fi movies, Anurag Kashyap-directorial Dobaaraa has been released in theatres and, fans of superhero films can rejoice as Marvel’s She Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Here is a list of top OTT, theatrical releases this week:

Shamshera (Amazon Prime Video)

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer commercial potboiler focuses on a warrior tribe which is imprisoned and tortured by Daroga Shudh Singh. The film is set in the 1800s and India’s fight to gain Independence. The Karan Malhotra-directorial is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today. Besides Kapoor, the film features Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Bose Roy in significant roles.

Dobaaraa (Theatres)

The Anurag Kashyap film focuses on a woman who gets an opportunity to save a 12-year-old kid who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that occurred 25 years back. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Rahul Bhat and Saswata Chatterjee in lead roles.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+Hotstar)

The latest Marvel series revolves around the life of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who deals with superhuman legal issues. Her life is not the same after her blood was cross-contaminated with that of her cousin Bruce Banner as she has transformed into a 6-foot-7-inch giant.

The series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday and features Tatian Maslany, Charlie Cox, Jameela Jamil, Rene Elise Goldsbury and Ginger Gonzanga in significant roles.

The Next 365 Days (Netflix)

This film is a sequel to the 2020 Polish film 360 days and is streaming on Netflix from today. The film features Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska and Natassza Urbanska in significant roles.

Duranga (Zee5)

The drama series focuses on Sammit, who is hiding a dark secret surrounding his true identity and has established a happy family life and a successful career. His seemingly perfect life goes for a toss when his wife Irta begins investigating serial murders from 15 years ago. The series is streaming on Zee5 from today and stars Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Bisht and Rajesh Khattar in significant roles.

Echoes (Netflix)

The Vanessa Gazy directorial focuses on identical twins Leni and Gina who have secretly switched places for years. Both their lives begin to unravel when one sister disappears all of a sudden. The series features Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson in significant roles.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (Netflix)

The film is inspired by real-life events that happened in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve where people send elderly family members for tigers to prey on and claim compensation from the administration. The Srijit Mukherji-directorial will release on Netflix on August 20 and features Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, Neeraj Kabi and Vishwanath Chatterjee in significant roles.

Ad Astra (Netflix)

The Brad Pitt-starrer covers an astronaut’s journey to Mars which becomes a difficult mission to reach his missing father and a journey of self-introspection. The film is available on Netflix and also features Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga in significant roles.

TamilRockerz (SonyLIV)

The latest Arun Vijay film focuses on TamilRockerz, a pirate website posing a threat to the Tamil film industry. The Arivazhagan Venkatachalam directorial is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and features actors like Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, N Azhagamperumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Sharath Ravi in significant roles apart from Arun Vijay.

Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar (Netflix)

The Fumihiko Sori-directed fantasy adventure film focuses on the Elric brothers who meet their toughest opponent ever– a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead. The film features Ryosuke Yamada, Atomu Mizuishi, Dean Fujioka, Jun Fubuki, Naohito Fujiki and Yuki Yamada.

