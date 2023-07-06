Shanaya Kapoor to make her South debut alongside Mohanlal in upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’

Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, is all set to make her South debut in the Nanda Kishore directed pan-Indian film Vrushabha, starring alongside the megastar Mohanlal.

Shanaya was previously going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, but the filming has been delayed and now, as India Today reports, she has been approached for Vrushabha.

She has already been announced as being part of the cast of this film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, the owner of Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. It will be released in five languages.

Sharing the details about Kapoor’s role, sources said: “The narrative revolves around the bond between a father and his son. Shanaya Kapoor holds a significant role in the film. Set in a historical backdrop, the movie delves into both the past and the present. Shanaya's character serves as a crucial link between these two timelines, combining elements of glamour and performance. This movie is a high- octane action drama ."

Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, wherein she officially announced her upcoming film. The photos captured her alongside renowned actor Mohanlal and several crew members. In the accompanying captions, she provided a concise overview of the film.

The caption of the post read : “ Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal

Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

Vrushabha draws inspiration from the highly successful Telugu film Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli. This movie revolves around the themes of love and vengeance, presenting a captivating tale that explores the ultimate triumph between the two. The production will primarily be filmed in Telugu and Malayalam languages, aiming for a pan-Indian release to reach audiences across South India and beyond.



Roshan Meka, Garuda Ram, Simran and Srikanth will also be starring in the film. Music will be by Devi Sri Prasad. Cinematography is by Santhosh Thundyil of Krissh and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame. The art direction of the film is done by Mohan B Kere, and editing by KM Prakash.

The film will be going on floors by the end of July.