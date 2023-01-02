Shark Tank India Season 2: Where to watch, timings on SonyLIV, live streaming on SonyLIV app

The second season of the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India is all set to start today. Presented by Rannvijay Singha, the first season of the show aired from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022. Shark Tank India is inspired by Shark Tank US and the British programme Dragons’ Den. Filling in Rannvijay Singha’s shoes will be standup comedian Rahul Dua. Dua will present the second season of the show. The show will compete with the cooking reality show Masterchef India and will replace Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in the prime time slot.

Shark Tank India Season 2 where and when to watch

Viewers can tune in to Sony TV at 10:00 pm to watch season 2 of Shark Tank from Monday to Friday. Viewers can also watch Shark Tank India 2 on the SonyLIV app, Sonyliv.com, and YouTube.

Shark Tank India season 2 concept

The show features a panel of investors (Sharks) who listen to budding entrepreneurs’ pitches and judge the business concepts and products or businesses pitched to decide whether they will invest their money or not. The Sharks not only invest their money but also mentor and provide a vision to the budding entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank India Season 2 investors

Investors in the second season of Shark Tank India are Anupam Mittal (Founder of People Group, Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director-India Business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart) and Amit Jain (Co-founder and CEO, CarDekho.com).

BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh are not part of this season.

What NOT TO DO while pitching on Shark Tank India season 2

Shark Anupam Mittal told senior film journalist Anupama Chopra that lack of preparedness on the founders’ part and not-so-strong company fundamentals are the biggest turnoffs for him. Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal says that he does not like when entrepreneurs are arrogant whereas Vineeta Singh is not a big fan of entrepreneurs who are not transparent or those who make up stories.

