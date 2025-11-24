Sholay’s beloved Veeru gone: Dharmendra, timeless Bollywood icon, dies at 89 

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving behind a profound legacy that spans over six decades, as per a IANS report.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, his cinematic journey began in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He initially played the everyman — roles in Anpadh, Bandini, and Anupama won him critical acclaim.

Dharmendra’s performance as Satyapriya Acharya in Satyakam is widely regarded as his finest, celebrated for its emotional honesty and moral intensity. At the same time, his portrayal of the fearless Veeru in Sholay and the charming, quick-witted professor Parimal Tripathi in Chupke Chupke remain among his most iconic and universally cherished screen roles.

His versatility — from the romantic hero to action superstar — made him a beloved figure across generations.

He appeared in more than 300 films, many of which are now considered classics. His performance as Veeru in Sholay remains iconic, and his natural charisma forged an unbreakable bond with millions of fans.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was treated for breathlessness. Despite earlier reports of his critical condition, his family had clarified that his health was improving, and he had been taken home for continued care.

He was just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday, which would have been on December 8.

At the time of his death, he had filmed his final appearance in Ikkis, set to release on December 25, starring Agastya Nanda. He was last seen on screen in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

He is survived by his family — his wives Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, and his children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.