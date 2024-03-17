Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome newborn son. Details here

Balkaur Singh, father of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, has announced the birth of their newborn son. He expressed his gratitude towards the well-wishers and confirmed that the family is in good health. The picture shared by Singh featured a welcome cake with Moosewala's photo in the background.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of souls desiring Shubhdeep, the Eternal Lord has put Shubh's little brother in our lap. Thanks to the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well-wishers," Singh wrote on Instagram.

Moosewala was the only child of his parents, now in their late 50s. The Indian Express reported that the parents had used IVF and travelled overseas for the procedure last year.

Earlier, there were reports about the pregnancy of Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur. Balkaur Singh had previously denied the pregnancy rumours on Facebook.

"We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumours being circulated about the family. Any news will be shared by the family with all of you," Singh wrote on Facebook.

The responsibility for the murder of Moosewala, which took place on May 29, 2022, was claimed by Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He was among the 424 people whose security was scaled back by the AAP government in Punjab just days ahead of the murder as part of its efforts to scale back VIP culture.

Moosewala was a Congress candidate in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections from Mansa but was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla. The singer had joined the Congress party in December 2021.

The singer was popular among youngsters and was regarded as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Some of his most popular songs are The Last Ride, 295, Drippy, Levels, GOAT, Never Fold, So High, Dawood, East Side Flow, and Legend.