Singer KK passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Madhavan, Karan Johar offer condolences

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK died on May 31 late night after performing at a concert organised by a college in south Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. KK was feeling unwell when he reached his hotel following his performance which lasted for about an hour.
The singer was taken to Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital where he was declared “brought dead.” He also shared pictures from his final tour on his official Instagram handle.
KK was 53 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Soon after this news became viral, the internet mourned the loss of the singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the Prime Minister in paying tributes to the late singer.
Film industry doyens also stepped in to pay tributes to KK. Ranganathan Madhavan, who will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, also paid tributes to the Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana singer.
He wrote, “Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. [Heartbroken]…. Lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest in peace bro. The heavens are luckier.”
IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also paid their tributes and wrote, “Hum, rahe ya na rahe yaad aayenge ye pal… Shocking news coming from Kolkata. Rest in Peace KK.”
KK was a versatile singer known for his songs in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu among other languages. He started out as independent artist and became a sensation with albums like Pal and Humsafar. Among his early hits was Yaaron Dosti (Rockford), which is one of his most popular songs.
Some of his other popular tracks include Beete Lamhein (The Train), Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein), Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile), Zara Sa (Jannat) and Tadap Tadap Ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).
