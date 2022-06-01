Singer KK passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Madhavan, Karan Johar offer condolences

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK died on May 31 late night after performing at a concert organised by a college in south Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. KK was feeling unwell when he reached his hotel following his performance which lasted for about an hour.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The singer was taken to Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital where he was declared “brought dead.” He also shared pictures from his final tour on his official Instagram handle.

KK was 53 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Soon after this news became viral, the internet mourned the loss of the singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the Prime Minister in paying tributes to the late singer.

Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 31, 2022 KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022 श्री कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) ने अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है। यूँ अचानक उनके देहावसान की खबर स्तब्ध कर देने वाली है।



अत्यंत दुःखद…



केके एक प्रतिभाशाली व प्रभावशाली गायक थे, उनका जाना संगीत जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 31, 2022 How terrible this news is.



The voice that elated us, made us sad and happy and dance and jump, for years, suddenly fell silent today.



So sad that versatile singer KK is no more.



My deepest condolences to family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/kUgRGLMKrR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 31, 2022 Condole the untimely death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK.



An icon, his demise is a huge loss to Indian cinema & music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & legions of fans.



Om Shanti!#KK — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 31, 2022 Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.



Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

Film industry doyens also stepped in to pay tributes to KK. Ranganathan Madhavan, who will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, also paid tributes to the Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana singer.

He wrote, “Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. [Heartbroken]…. Lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest in peace bro. The heavens are luckier.”

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also paid their tributes and wrote, “Hum, rahe ya na rahe yaad aayenge ye pal… Shocking news coming from Kolkata. Rest in Peace KK.”

“𝘏𝘶𝘮, 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘯𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘺𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘭…”



Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK 💐 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 31, 2022

KK was a versatile singer known for his songs in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu among other languages. He started out as independent artist and became a sensation with albums like Pal and Humsafar. Among his early hits was Yaaron Dosti (Rockford), which is one of his most popular songs.

Some of his other popular tracks include Beete Lamhein (The Train), Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein), Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile), Zara Sa (Jannat) and Tadap Tadap Ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).