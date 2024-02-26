Singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 73 after prolonged illness, confirms daughter Nayaab

Veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas has died at the age of 73 after a long illness. He passed away on February 26, according to his daughter Nayaab Udhas.

She confirmed the news in an official statement, stating, 'With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.'

"Pankaj Sir was suffering from prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital," his team told IndiaToday.in.

Renowned Indian ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas, born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat, has been celebrated for his soulful ghazal renditions. Gaining prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, Udhas's melodious voice and emotive performances have garnered a significant fan base in India and overseas.

His famous ghazals include ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’. He has released numerous albums and collaborated with other prominent Indian music artists. Udhas was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2006, one of India's highest civilian honours, for his contributions to music.

The renowned singer and ghazal maestro, has captured the hearts of millions over his illustrious career. His captivating voice and soulful renditions have breathed life into numerous albums and singles, many of which have transcended generations and become timeless classics.