Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja get married in a traditional Sikh ceremony

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Kavita Singh's Rockdale mansion in Bandra today. The couple's wedding celebrations started on Sunday with a private mehendi function at Anil Kapoor's residence that was attended by their close friends and family. The sangeet ceremony was attended by all the Bollywood bigwigs. Their wedding too, was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

The couple looked stunning in their wedding attires. Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a red-and-gold lehenga choli by Anuradha Vakil. Her hair and makeup was done by Namrata Soni. The groom wore a beige sherwani by Raghavendra Rathore.

The first photo of the bride was shared by sister Rhea Kapoor.

The groom too, looked flawless in his wedding attire.

Dressed in a white outfit with a green neckpiece, father Anil Kapoor was spotted welcoming guests at the venue.

The private wedding was attended by Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Rani Mukherjee, Masaba Gupta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor with daughters Jahnvi, Khushi , son Arjun Kapoor were also present at the wedding.

The Bachchan trio wore outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Karan Johar posted pictures from the ceremony.

After the wedding and lunch, the Kapoors and Ahujas are throwing a reception that is going to be a star-studded affair.