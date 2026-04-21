SRK's 'King' lands Rs 250 crore distribution deal with Pen Marudhar ahead of Christmas 2026 release

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film just got its distribution partner, and the numbers signal that the industry is betting big on King. Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India theatrical distribution rights for the Siddharth Anand directorial for Rs 250 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, marking one of the largest theatrical agreements of the year.

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The deal comes ahead of King's planned Christmas 2026 release, a competitive window that will see it go up against major Hollywood tentpoles including Jumanji, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3.

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Why Pen Marudhar won the bid

Several major players were in the running, including A.A. Films, Jio Studios, PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, all of whom bid for King's domestic distribution.

Pen Marudhar's existing relationship with SRK's banner appears to have been a deciding factor. "Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs 250 crores. The distributor has a long-standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

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The choice also reflects a deliberate strategy for the busy December window. "Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country," the source added.

What to expect from King

Produced on a budget of Rs 400 crore, King follows a mentor and disciple who embark on a perilous journey, pushing their survival skills against overwhelming odds in an unforgiving environment.

The film features one of the year's most stacked ensemble casts, with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi all in key roles alongside SRK.