'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's film passes Monday test, will it cross ₹100 crore in India?

Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy Bhooth Bangla just did something that most movies find impossible - it held on a Monday. Priyadarshan, making his big Bollywood comeback, has clearly delivered something audiences are enjoying — the word-of-mouth is warm and footfalls are steady.

After a promising weekend at the ticket counters, the film is now eyeing the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Will Bhooth Bangla cement itself as a legitimate box office story of 2025, or stall just short of the finish line? The numbers so far suggest you shouldn't count it out.

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On its first Monday, the film saw a dip in daily collections at the Indian box office. Bhooth Bangla made ₹3.75 crore from its paid previews, ₹12.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹19 crore on its first Saturday, ₹23 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹6.75 crore on its first Monday.

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With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹64.75 crore, translating into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹77.34 crore. Whether the film will cross ₹100 crore in India or not remains to be seen.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "BhoothBangla passes the all-important make-or-break Monday test after a solid weekend... The Monday hold was crucial – it indicates that the film has found acceptance and is well on track to emerge as a success story. The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] should further boost its overall total."

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#BhoothBangla passes the all-important make-or-break Monday test after a solid weekend... The Monday hold was crucial – it indicates that the film has found acceptance and is well on track to emerge as a success story.



The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] should further… pic.twitter.com/PhbuswBF6B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2026

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The film raked in a total of ₹29 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹106.34 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla focuses on a man who plans his sister's wedding in a palace he inherits in rural Mangalpur. Supernatural events prompt him to probe the mysterious past of his property.

The film stars Akshay Kumar in a double role. Bhooth Bangla marks the seventh collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after the 2010 film Khatta Meetha. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi and late Asrani in significant roles.