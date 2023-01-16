SS Rajamouli’s RRR on a winning spree in US! Movie bags two wins at Critics' Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR is on a winning spree as the film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards. The film has bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.

In the Best Foreign Language Film category, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja-starrer period action drama won against the Argentine film Argentina, 1985; German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front; Mexican black comedy Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; French coming-of-age drama Close; and Korean romance mystery Decision to Leave.

RRR’s mass anthem Naatu Naatu won against Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing; Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick; Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and New Body Rhumba from White Noise.

The award for Best Foreign Language Film was collected by SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya whereas MM Keeravaani collected the award for Best Original Song.

The wins at the Critics' Choice Awards come after Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. The award was collected by the film’s music composer MM Keeravaani, who thanked the fans for their adulation. Keeravaani also thanked his brother and RRR director SS Rajamouli for his vision and support.

Going ahead, he thanked choreographer Prem Rakshith, singer Kala Bhairava, and lyricist Chandrabose. He also thanked Jr NTR and Ram Charan ‘who danced with full stamina’.

Naatu Naatu also features in the Oscars shortlist whereas the movie also made it to the BAFTA longlist for the ‘film not in the English language’ category.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani also met the Jurassic Park filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a Universal Pictures party on Saturday. Rajamouli posted a picture of himself and Keeravaani with Spielberg on Twitter and wrote, “I just met my GOD!!!”

MM Keeravaani also shared a picture from inside the party and wrote, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu.” The veteran music composer admitted that out of all of Spielberg’s productions, DUEL is his favourite and wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything.”

