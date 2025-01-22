Startup Singam, show inspired by Shark Tank, to go on air in Tamil Nadu this month

The inaugural season of Startup Singam, Tamil Nadu's groundbreaking startup reality show, is set to premiere on January 26, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the successful American business reality TV series Shark Tank and its Indian version, Shark Tank India, Startup Singam marks Vijay TV's debut into the realm of entrepreneurship-focused television programming.

The official tagline of the show is: “Join Tamil Nadu’s first startup reality show, bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and visionary investors. Empowering startups, accelerating MSME growth, and creating success stories on mainstream TV."

Similar to the format of Shark Tank India, Startup Singam will showcase entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to the Sharks, in pursuit of securing investment, guidance, or valuable insights.

Having received an overwhelming response of more than 1500 applications, the creators have selected 50 finalists who will pitch their ideas on the show. With 13 episodes planned, each episode will feature three entrepreneurs presenting their pitches.

Viewers can catch Startup Singam every Sunday on Star Telugu and stream it online on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode is set to premiere on January 26th at 10 am.

Startup Singam is scheduled to have 13 episodes, airing each Sunday starting January 26. In every episode, three entrepreneurs will present their pitches to experienced businessmen or investors. Following the pitches, the investors will give feedback to the entrepreneurs and potentially provide funding for their ventures. The show will be hosted by anchor and TV presenter Angelin B.