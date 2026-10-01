'Stree 3 to release in 2028': Dinesh Vijan gives big update on Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film

“So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he will be upset with me because he just finished writing it,” Vijan was quoted as saying by PTI. He also suggested that the film could be released around Independence Day or Christmas in 2028.

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Release delayed from 2027

Stree 3 was earlier expected to release on August 13, 2027. The change in schedule is linked to Amar Kaushik’s other upcoming project, Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Vijan explained that Kaushik will first direct the mythological drama, which is based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram. The filmmaker is expected to complete Mahavatar before moving on to the third chapter of the Stree franchise. Shooting for Stree 3 is likely to begin towards the end of 2027.

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A popular horror-comedy universe

The original Stree, released in 2018, starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Its success led to the expansion of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, which also includes titles such as Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The second instalment, Stree 2, further strengthened the franchise’s popularity among Hindi film audiences.

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