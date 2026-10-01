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'Stree 3 to release in 2028': Dinesh Vijan gives big update on Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film

'Stree 3 to release in 2028': Dinesh Vijan gives big update on Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy sequel is set to arrive in 2028. Here’s what producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed about the film’s release plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 2:40 PM IST
'Stree 3 to release in 2028': Dinesh Vijan gives big update on Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor filmStree 3 To Release In 2028, Dinesh Vijan Teases A Shocking Story

The much-awaited third instalment of the Stree franchise is set to arrive in theatres in 2028. Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the development and revealed that director Amar Kaushik has completed writing the film.

The announcement was made during the 26th edition of FICCI Frames, where Vijan shared an update on the horror-comedy franchise. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to reprise their respective roles in Stree 3. However, the makers have not yet announced the film’s exact release date.

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“So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he will be upset with me because he just finished writing it,” Vijan was quoted as saying by PTI. He also suggested that the film could be released around Independence Day or Christmas in 2028.

MUST READ: Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates of popular horror-comedy sequels till 2028

Release delayed from 2027

Stree 3 was earlier expected to release on August 13, 2027. The change in schedule is linked to Amar Kaushik’s other upcoming project, Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Vijan explained that Kaushik will first direct the mythological drama, which is based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram. The filmmaker is expected to complete Mahavatar before moving on to the third chapter of the Stree franchise. Shooting for Stree 3 is likely to begin towards the end of 2027.

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A popular horror-comedy universe

The original Stree, released in 2018, starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Its success led to the expansion of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, which also includes titles such as Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The second instalment, Stree 2, further strengthened the franchise’s popularity among Hindi film audiences.

ALSO READ: 'He reminded me that...': As 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹400 crore worldwide, producer Anupriya Nagar meets Narayana Murthy

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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