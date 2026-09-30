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'He reminded me that...': As 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹400 crore worldwide, producer Anupriya Nagar meets Narayana Murthy

'He reminded me that...': As 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹400 crore worldwide, producer Anupriya Nagar meets Narayana Murthy

Nagar’s latest Instagram post highlights another notable moment in the film’s journey, this time through her conversation with one of India’s best-known business leaders.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 1:17 PM IST
'He reminded me that...': As 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹400 crore worldwide, producer Anupriya Nagar meets Narayana MurthyYoung Producer Meets Narayana Murthy, Shares His Words On ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Young producer Anupriya Nagar recently met Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and shared a glimpse of their interaction on social media, recalling his reaction to the success of her film ‘Hanuman Ansh’. 
Nagar’s latest Instagram post highlights another notable moment in the film’s journey, this time through her conversation with one of India’s best-known business leaders.

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Anupriya Nagar, the 21-year-old producer of Hanuman Ansh, shared a photograph with NR Narayana Murthy on Instagram. In the post, she said she met the Infosys founder and “walked away with words I’ll come back to.”

According to Nagar’s Instagram post, Murthy asked her how long Hanuman Ansh had been running in theatres. When she replied that it had been “almost two months”, he was surprised. “He said many films today don’t even run for two weeks, so there must be something special about ours,” Nagar wrote in her post.

‘We Still Have To Put In The Work’

Nagar also recalled telling Murthy about the role of Maharaj ji and Hanuman ji in the film’s journey. She said Murthy reminded her that while their blessings may be with the team, “we still have to put in the work.” Reflecting on the meeting, Nagar wrote, “To hear him recognise that effort meant so much to me. Grateful for his encouragement and blessings.”

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Hanuman Ansh story

Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobinaw Satyaa, Colonel (Retd.) Hunny Bakshi, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey and Anil Rastogi. The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Hanuman Ansh box office

Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has turned into a major box-office success, continuing its theatrical run well into its eighth week. As of Day 54, the film has collected around ₹312.38 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at approximately ₹369 crore. With another ₹39 crore coming from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide gross has reached nearly ₹408 crore.

The film, which opened at just ₹10 lakh on Day 1 and earned ₹1.08 crore in its first week, saw its collections rise sharply from the third week. Its fifth week alone brought in ₹90.25 crore, while the film continued to maintain strong footfalls even after crossing the ₹300-crore domestic mark.

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MUST READ: Who is Anupriya Nagar? The economics student who invested one-third of Hanuman Ansh’s reported ₹2-crore budget

From Funding Struggles To Theatrical Success

The meeting comes amid growing attention around the film and its young producer. Nagar has previously spoken about the difficulties the project faced before release, saying several people in the industry were reluctant to invest because of its small budget, first-time director and relatively new cast.

In a recent interaction cited by NDTV, Nagar said some producers who had earlier rejected the project later contacted the team to congratulate them and apologise for not backing the film.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 1:10 PM IST
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