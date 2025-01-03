Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates of popular horror-comedy sequels till 2028

In a bold move, producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced a series of sequels to its successful projects, including Stree 3, Bhediya 2, and Maha Munjya, revealing a comprehensive release schedule that extends through 2028. This extensive lineup also features new films such as Thama, spotlighting Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shakti Shalini, among others.

Maddock Films is embarking on an ambitious four-year journey culminating in Mahayudh, an epic two-part saga expected to transform the landscape of horror-comedy in Indian cinema. This cinematic venture will connect iconic superheroes from the Maddock horror-comedy universe, pushing the boundaries of genre and redefining cinematic grandeur.

Upcoming Releases

Fans can eagerly anticipate the following release dates:

Thama - Diwali 2025

Shakti Shalini - December 31, 2025

Bhediya 2 - August 14, 2026

Chamunda - December 4, 2026

Stree 3 - August 13, 2027

Maha Munjya - December 24, 2027

Pehla Mahayudh - August 11, 2028

Doosara Mahayudh - Diwali, October 18, 2028

Speaking on the major announcement, Vijan highlighted Maddock's commitment to innovation and entertainment within the industry. “At Maddock, our goal has always been to create stories that resonate with audiences, deeply rooted in India’s rich culture and heritage,” he stated.

He continued, “This connection makes our narratives not just relatable but meaningful. With a passionate fanbase, we are poised to launch a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started!”

Reflecting on a successful 2024, Maddock Films celebrated the blockbuster performances of Stree 2 and Munjya, laying a strong foundation for the exciting projects ahead.