Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to be screened at new parliament building for 3 days, show starts at 11 am

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 will be screened at the Parliament for Lok Sabha members for three days starting from today, August 25. This is the first time that a film will be screened at the Parliament for Lok Sabha members.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It is directed by Anil Sharma.

The film has been a blockbuster at the box office. It has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just two weeks. The film has been praised for its patriotic theme and action sequences.

The screening of Gadar 2 at the Parliament is seen as a way to celebrate the film's success. It is also seen as a way to promote Indian cinema. A first in the history of Indian Cinema, this special screening has created massive interest and excitement among movie buffs and political corridors alike.

The screening will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be open to all Lok Sabha members. The screening will start at 11:00 AM each day.

Director Anil Sharma took to X to write, “ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Wednesday. In a press note, production banner Zee Studios said "Gadar" 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net. The makers claimed "no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crores net on second weekdays".

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's film ended its second week in cinemas at over Rs 419 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday. The phrase he used was "wreaks havoc."

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army.

Also featuring Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra, the movie released in theatres on August 11. The first film was set during the Partition.

Also Read: 'PhonePe karenge ya Google Pay karenge?': Tata chief on tender coconut water sellers choosing UPI over cash