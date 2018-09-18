Sunny Leone's perfumed wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi

Joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif from the Hindi film industry and global legendary figures across various fields is the latest entrant, Sunny Leone. The popular actress' wax figure was added at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Fans will be able to pose and click selfies with Sunny Leone's wax statue that is being displayed with other icons in a special themed zone.

Moreover, Sunny Leone's wax statue is the first scented figure that exudes the fragrance of her signature perfume, Lust by Sunny. Leone's wax statue was hand-crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs. The team behind the wax statue visited the actress in Mumbai to take the measurements.

Sunny Leone said that she is very impressed with the result. "It's a very special moment for me and I am grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating such a stunning figure. It was a wonderful experience, from the sitting session until completion. I'm very impressed with the result and thank the team of Madame Tussauds for their hard work and talent," said Leone.

The Canadian-born, Indian-American actress was picked for her contribution to numerous movies and TV shows.

Madame Tussauds has its presence over 23 locations around the globe, including New York, Shanghai, Amsterdam and Sydney, apart from London. It hosts wax figures of icons across fields such as sports, history, politics, entertainment and glamour.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)