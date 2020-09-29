Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's bail hearing today

The Bombay High Court will hear the bail request of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Tuesday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea on September 9. She has been in jail for nearly three weeks on drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Sigh Rajput's death case. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, has been arrested on charges of organising drugs for him.

However, on Monday, the NCB opposed the bail plea of the siblings and told the Bombay HC that both Rhea and Showik are, "active members of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers".

The NCB added that Rhea and Showik had "abetted and financed" drug transactions. Therefore, Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which provides punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders, was applicable in the case.

On September 24, a single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal asked NCB to respond to the bail pleas.

NCB further submitted that Rhea, being aware of the fact that Rajput was engaged in consumption, had harboured and concealed him. According to the NCB, if Rhea and Sushant get bail then it will hamper the probe.

Earlier, on September 11, a special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Rhea and her brother. Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In the previous bail, Rhea had challenged the NCB's jurisdiction and had said that the CBI should take over since it was mandated by the Supreme Court to probe all aspects of the case.

Five more accused, including Sushant Singh Rajput's employees, are also seeking bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police launched a suicide probe but weeks after the actor's family appealed to the Supreme Court to allow CBI to resolve the case. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the NCB's probe, WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's phone which revealed conversations involving drugs.

Meanwhile, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors have also submitted a post-mortem report of Sushant tot he CBI on Monday night. A team of AIIMS doctors was re-analysing the report from the remaining 20 viscera sample available to ascertain if the late actor died due to suicide or murder.

