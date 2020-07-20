Sushant Singh Rajput look-alike Sachin Tiwari to star in film based on late actor's life

Fim and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 leaving the nation in shock. Just a month after the actor's death, a film based on the late actor's life has already been announced. The film will be directed by Shamik Maulik and will feature Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike and TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the lead role.

Rajput was 34 when he committed suicide. The Mumbai Police are still investigating the actor's suicide. According to their earlier statement, the late actor was suffering from depression for over six months. Multiple Bollywood personalities such as Rhea Chakraborty have already been questioned by the police as part of their investigation.

The film based on the late actor's life will be released on the soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, VSG Binge. The OTT platform revealed the first look of the movie on Instagram.

The caption for the post says, "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'. @vsgbinge presents #SuicideOrMurder. Conceived & produced by @iamvijayshekhar. Directed by @shamik_maulik. Music by @shraddhapandit. Music on @vsgmusic #vsgmusic #vsgbinge #sachintiwari #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput (sic)."