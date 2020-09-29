'Sushant Singh Rajput was not faithful': Sara Ali Khan admits dating actor in NCB probe

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she had dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was a short relationship. According to a report by PeepingMoon.com, Sara shared her chats with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and told her about her relationship with Sushant. She said he was not faithful to her in their brief relationship. The report cited NCB's sources and said that Sara and Sushant broke up in 2019.

The NCB recorded statement of Sara on September 26 in the drugs probe linked to Sushant's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. The actress returned from Goa along with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on September 24.

The 25-year-old actor made her acting debut opposite Sushant in the 2018 film "Kedarnath". Sara was summoned based on Sushant's girlfriend Rhea's testimony that she consumed drugs.

Along with Sara, big Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the NCB in Sushant's death case. NCB has seized the phone of all these actors.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB.

The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting his suicide by his family, has been arrested by the NCB. So far, the NCB has arrested 18 people in connection with the case including Rhea and her brother Showik. Rhea was arrested on September 8 for alleged procurement of drugs.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's bail hearing today

Alos read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: AIIMS submits post-mortem report to CBI