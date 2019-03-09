Tamilrockers: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Badla, Marvel's Captain Marvel full movies leaked online

Two of the recent releases, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Hollywood's Captain Marvel, have been leaked online on Tamilrockers website. The notorious website, which publishes pirated copies of Bollywood and south Indian movies, has leaked movies like Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan, Ajay Devgan's Total Dhamaal, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Shah Ruk Khan's Zero, despite the film industry's efforts to curb online piracy. Both Captain Marvel and Badla were released yesterday, March 8, 2019.

The latest Marvel film which released this Friday appears on the pirate website in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu for downloading, reports News 18. Apart from Brie Larson, Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law in key roles and is the first Marvel movie to have a female superhero in lead.

Also Read: Badla Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee-Amitabh's movie may touch Rs 23 crore in first weekend

The pirating site has also leaked Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla. Sujoy Ghosh's latest release is an official remake of the 2017's The Invisible Guest, a Spanish movie that had received positive reviews from critics at the box office.

In director Ghosh's intense-thriller Big B plays the role of a lawyer, Badal Gupta. Taapsee Pannu, who plays the character of Naina, has been accused of killing the man she was having an affair with, but claims otherwise. Sujoy Ghosh had also received Filmfare Award in the best director category for Vidya Balan's drama-mystery Kahaani.

TamilRockers is a pirating site that illegally releases new movies online. TamilRockers' business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who don't want to spend on ticket window end up downloading a pirated copy of the film on the TamilRockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way TamilRockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

However, this is not the first time that a newly released film has been made available at the torrent websites. Several other movies like Gully Boy, Simmba, Manikarnika, Badhai Ho, were also released online by Tamilrockers after their releases. The entire film industry has been trying hard to stop piracy over the past several decades. Earlier, the Film Federation of India's members had also asked the government to address these issues and tighten security measures and to regulate piracy inside theatres.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Badla Box Office Collection Day 1: SRK-Amitabh's movie earns Rs 5 cr; Captain Marvel rakes in Rs 15 cr in India

