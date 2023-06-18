'The Archies' teaser Twitter review: 'Suhana Khan doesn’t look heroine material,' say moviegoers  

The Archies teaser Twitter reactions: Netflix on Sunday released the teaser of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies during its Tudum fan event. The teaser begins with a glimpse of Riverdale, a hill station, and features a train puffed into the Riverdale station as horses and a few cars are seen on the road. The town features Pop Tate’s, a soda shop where Archie and his friends meet in downtime. The group of friends plays music, dance at parties and classrooms, and enjoy time outdoors too.

Soon after the film’s teaser hit social media, moviegoers were quick to share their reactions. A user wrote that Suhana Khan does not look like a Bollywood heroine and has neither looks nor talent. The user wrote: “Sorry to say but Suhana Khan doesn’t appear to be a heroine material. She literally doesn’t have anything neither looks nor talent. But she will definitely get a chance since she is SRK’s daughter."

Another user said it feels very sad that Bollywood has to buy rights from somewhere else to make stuff when we have so many local comic book characters like Chacha Chowdhary, Nagraj, and Super Commando Dhruva.

The user wrote: “I just feel sad that in spite of having so many amazing local comic book characters which can be brought to life (Chacha Chowdhary, Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruva, Billoo, Pinky, etc.), we have to buy rights from somewhere else to make stuff."

Another user said the teaser was decent but not relatable while adding this looks more like a remake instead of an adaptation. The user wrote: “The Archies teaser review: Decent but not much relatable; production values on point; being an Indian adaptation, it looks more like a remake. However, I hope one of my favourite Zoya Akhtar has something good in store (sic)."

A user compared the teaser to an annual function performance and wrote: “It looks like an annual function performance of some elite school. Most of them are college dropouts and are prepping for this film for almost a year. And this is the performance they come up with. Could have done some rehearsal."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is a coming-of-age, live-action musical set in 1960s India. It also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in supporting roles.

