Adipurush's makers to revise dialogues after filmgoers' wrath, announces Manoj Muntashir 

After receiving flak for its dialogues and sub-par VFX, makers of the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush have decided to revisit the dialogues of the film and release the film all over again. This change will reflect in theatres soon, as per a recent update by Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush. Some of the film's dialogues that have irked moviegoers are ‘marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hai kya’, and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

Adipurush writer and acclaimed songwriter Manoj Muntashir said in a long note on Twitter that he wrote around 4,000 lines in the film but the sentiments of people got hurt in 5 lines. He added the film has hundreds of lines that glorify Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. "I wrote over 4000 lines in Adipurush, certain sentiments were in 5 lines. However, in the remaining hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I didn’t receive any praise for that, I don't know why."

The writer said that he does not understand why some people were in a hurry to write ‘Sanatan-Drohi’ on his forehead and that he has also written songs such as Teri Mitti from Kesari and Desh Mere from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Muntashir further noted that Sanatan will lose if people are pitted against each other.

He further said that his countless arguments to defend himself cannot reduce the pain of the audience. The development comes days after Manoj Muntashir defended the dialogues of the film in an interaction with a news channel.

Muntashir said that a very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and other characters. He added they kept the dialogues simple since a film has multiple characters and all of them cannot speak the same language. The writer also said grandmothers and priests used this sort of language when they narrated the Ramayana while adding he is not the first one to write this dialogue.

He noted: “Why this post? Because for me, there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided to revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you. They'll be added to the film this week.”

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Not only this, the makers of Adipurush also said in a statement that they are revisiting the dialogues that offended audiences and will release the film with the revised dialogues back in theatres. They added that the decision is a “testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the box office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large”.



Adipurush was released amid much fanfare and anticipation on June 16 and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in lead roles.

