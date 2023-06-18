Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns over Rs 200 crore globally

Despite massive criticism from moviegoers, Prabhas’ latest film Adipurush on Saturday has earned over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The latest adaptation of the Ramayana crossed the $2 million-mark in the USA. The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Bala tweeted: “In two days, Adipurush has crossed Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office… #Prabhas”.

In two days, #Adipurush has crossed ₹ 200 Crs gross at the WW Box office.. #Prabhas — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 18, 2023

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that Prabhas holds the record for the most number of movies in the $2 million club from the South Indian film industry. While Prabhas has five movies in the $2 million club, Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu have four movies each in the club.

#Adipurush ZOOMS past $2M [₹16.38 cr] at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office.#Prabhas holds the record for most number of movies in the $2M club from South India



Pan World Star for a reason!



Top 3 South Actors in $2M+ club at the USA 🇺🇸 Box Office.



Prabhas - 5

Rajinikanth - 4

Mahesh Babu… pic.twitter.com/EWTF9eFZ1N — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 18, 2023

The Prabhas film has crossed Rs 150 crore-mark in the domestic market as of Saturday, according to initial estimates. Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day and is estimated to have minted around Rs 65 crore on its first Saturday. Out of the Rs 86.75 crore minted on day one, the film raked in Rs 37.25 crore in Hindi market, Rs 48 crore in Telugu market, Rs 0.40 crore in Malayalam market, and Rs 0.70 crore in Tamil market.

The Om Raut-directorial opened to negative reviews on social media. While netizens pointed to many lapses in depicting the story of Lord Rama, what irked them most was Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look and the crass dialogues given to characters, especially Lord Hanumana and Meghnada. Dialogues like “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge”, “Kapda tere baap, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki. Jalegi bhi tere baap ki”, and “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?” angered audience the most.

A user wrote: “Adipurush review: Respect for Ramanand Sagar increased! This movie is utter nonsense. Hanuman dialogue: ‘Kapda tere baap, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki. Jalegi bhi tere baap ki’ … I mean seriously? This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman?”

#Adipurush Review: Respect for Ramanand Sagar Increased! 📈

This movie is utter nonsense.

Hanuman Dilogue: "Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Tel tere baap ka, Lanka tere baap ka, To Jalegi bhi tere baap ki..."

I mean seriously? This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N5DoxgFiSu — Ankit K Sekwal (@AnkitKSekwal) June 16, 2023

Also Watch: Prabhas-starrer Adipurush releases today: Cast, box office earnings, ticket prices, PVR Inox show timings, film reviews, and more

Another user said: “After watching Adipurush, I watched an episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to detox myself. Low IQ seculars are meanwhile borrowing money from mom and dad to watch Adipurush 5 times to make it a superhit”.

After watching Adipurush, I watched an episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to detox myself.



Low IQ seculars are meanwhile borrowing money from mom and dad to watch Adipurush 5 times to make it a superhit. pic.twitter.com/ieG4vMiR1o — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) June 16, 2023

A user tweeted: “Manoj Muntashir now saying that Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana but it is not Ramayana. Stop with lame defences. Apologise and move on”.

Manoj Muntashir now saying that Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana but it is not Ramayana.



Stop with lame defences. Apologise and move on. pic.twitter.com/rEkA3kXPYF — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 17, 2023

In keeping with the public’s agitation about Adipurush, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a one-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of “disappointing”. Adarsh said the film does not meet the exceedingly high expectations and director Om Raut wasted this opportunity despite having a dream cast and a massive budget on hand.

#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that is centered on the concept of the victory of good over evil. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama or Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita or Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana or Shesh, Devdutta Nage as Lord Hanumana or Bajrang, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh or demon king Ravana, and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit or Meghnada.

It also features Sonal Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Tejaswini Panditk, Ayesha Madhukar, Trupti Toradmal, and Krishna Kotian in supporting roles. The film has been produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The film’s songs have been composed by Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara.

