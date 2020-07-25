'The hands you raise in love, support are my strength': Amitabh Bachchan writes to his fans

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, along with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been thanking his fans for their prayers and support every day via Twitter.

On late Friday night, Bachchan shared a nostalgic photograph of his meet and greet with the fans outside his home Jalsa and wrote, "The hands you raise in love and support are my strength... this I shall never allow to vanish from my system.... so help me God!"



The veteran actor has been actively updating his fans about his health and also thanking them for their best wishes. On Thursday, Bachchan took to Twitter to refute fake news around him testing negative for COVID-19. He called such reports "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and incorrigible lie." Also read: Bachchan family bungalows turn into COVID-19 containment zones; Amitabh, Abhishek stable in hospital In another tweet, Bachchan had thanked corona warriors and stated, "Pristine white their layered dress; dedicated to serve they be; god like incarnations they; companions of the sufferer they; erased they their ego have; to us they have embraced in care; they be the divine destination; they fly the flags of humanity."



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared all the four bungalows belonging to the Bachchan family- Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) as containment zones. Apart from the Bachchan's bungalows, the BMC has also sealed off actress Rekha's bungalow after her security staff was found to be coronavirus positive.

Actor Anupam Kher had also recently announced that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima, and niece Vrinda were found to be infected.

