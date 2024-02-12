'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' to release on Netflix on THIS date; check details here

India Today's latest original documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is all set to release on streaming giant Netflix soon. The documentary will dive deep into the scandalous case that still continues to pique public imagination. While sharing the first look of the documentary, Netflix confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter).

The documentary will air on Netflix from February 23. "Behind closed doors, this family conceals more than just secrets. Dive into the murder case that once sent shockwaves across the nation in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, releasing on 23 February only on Netflix," the streaming giant said in its post.

Behind closed doors, this family conceals more than just secrets. Dive into the murder case that once sent shockwaves across the nation in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, releasing on 23 February only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cxQKq9hTeq — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 12, 2024

On January 29, Netflix released the poster of the documentary. Replete with jaw-dropping twists, the documentary explores family secrets, complex relationships, buried relationships and possibly several millions of dollars at stake.

Directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the documentary features interviews of Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhi Mukerjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists and lawyers. It also features disturbing call recordings involving Indrani, Peter and Rahul Mukerjea alongwith unseen images of the family.

The release of the documentary follows the release of Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir Unbroken: The Untold Story. The memoir focuses on details of Mukerjea's life journey, formative years in Guwahati, experiences in Calcutta, prominence in Mumbai's media scenario and the days spent as a prisoner in Byculla jail.

It also features fresh revelations surrounding the aftermath of Sheena Bora's disappearance at 25 years of age. She also claimed in her memoir that Sheena Bora, the person she is accused of killing, is "alive and out there."

"Something changed in me after this information came to the fore. The person I am accused of killing is out and about, while I was rotting in jail. Why hasn't she come out openly? I don't know. I am sure there are reasons and pressures holding her back. But this is the second time I have been told Sheena is alive," Mukerjea said in her memoir.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth is India Today Group's fourth production to be aired on Netflix after documentary series True Crime, Indian Predator-- Diary of a Serial Killer, and Curry & Cyanide-- The Jolly Joseph Case on Netflix. Dancing on the Grave, available on Amazon Prime Video, is another India Today Group production.