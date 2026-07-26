Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has officially entered the ₹100 crore club in India. According to Sacnilk, the Hollywood epic collected ₹11.05 crore net on Day 9, registering a 61.3% growth over its Day 8 collection of ₹6.85 crore. The latest earnings have taken the film's total India net collection to ₹108.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹129.15 crore. The Day 9 collection came from 4,591 shows across the country.

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The film had already posted an impressive first-week total of ₹90.30 crore net in India. It opened with ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, followed by ₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹21.90 crore on Sunday. Collections dipped during the weekdays but remained steady, with the film earning ₹8 crore on Monday, ₹8.35 crore on Tuesday, ₹6.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹6.15 crore on Thursday.

The film then bounced back with ₹6.85 crore on its second Friday before recording an even stronger ₹11.05 crore on Saturday (Day 9), signalling healthy weekend momentum.

The Odyssey has continued to benefit from strong word of mouth, positive reviews and high demand for premium formats such as IMAX, where tickets have remained in high demand since release.

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The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role as Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays Telemachus. Despite carrying an Adults Only (A) certificate, the film has maintained a strong theatrical run across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, with the original English version contributing the bulk of its collections.

The film's success extends beyond India. According to Variety, The Odyssey earned $51 million on Friday from 3,919 theatres across North America. Worldwide, the film has grossed an estimated $257.8 million, including $137.3 million from 73 international markets.

The numbers put the film on track to deliver Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening to date, surpassing the worldwide opening weekends of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million), The Dark Knight ($198 million) and Oppenheimer ($180 million).

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The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The Odyssey was released in theatres on July 15.

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces mythical creatures, vengeful gods and countless trials that delay his return for years, while his wife Penelope and son Telemachus fight to protect their kingdom in his absence.