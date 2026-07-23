'Their courage humbles me': Alia Bhatt backs students protesting over NEET paper leak

Actor Alia Bhatt has joined a growing list of film personalities backing students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying their determination reflects the concerns of a generation demanding a fairer and more accountable education system.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bhatt voiced support for the students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and questioned whether those speaking up for a better future were being heard.

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"The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them," she wrote.

The actor said she was deeply moved by the courage shown by students during the protest.

"Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow," she added.

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Bhatt concluded her message by saying, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind (sic)."

Salman Khan, others join chorus of support

Her remarks come amid increasing support from the film industry for the student movement. Earlier, Salman Khan had described the NEET paper leak as a "very serious issue" and expressed solidarity with the protesters in a strongly-worded note.

Referring to the protest, Khan said, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them (sic)."

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Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Chinmayi Sripada, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao and Anupam Kher have also spoken about the protests and voiced support for the students' demands.

How the NEET protest movement grew

The CJP-led movement began after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and has since expanded into a nationwide campaign against repeated examination irregularities. Protesters have been seeking greater transparency and accountability in the examination system, stricter safeguards against paper leaks, compensation for affected candidates, wider education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation reached its peak during the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi on July 20, when thousands of students assembled at Jantar Mantar before clashes erupted after police stopped the procession from moving towards Parliament.