'Thug Life' Twitter review: 'Kamal Haasan made the film watchable,' say netizens; flag issues with second half

Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life has hit the theatres worldwide on June 5. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam joining forces after 38 long years had the moviegoers and social media users all excited, something that can be substantiated by its booking trends as well.

After the first day first show of the film was over, social media users were quick to share their reviews. Social media users backed Kamal Haasan for his performance in the film, but had serious issues with its second half.

"#ThugLife had potential, but turns into a drag. Kamal acted well, but his nonstop dialogues get tiring. Simbu did his role neatly, but even that couldn’t save the flat, slow-paced second half. No Mani Ratnam spark. Below average (sic)," a user wrote.

"The problem is we couldn’t emotionally connect to what's happening on the screen. #ThugLife," a netizen commented.

"Bad second half. Apart from the high technical standards and cinematography, #Thuglife is disappointing. The entire film doesn’t carry any emotion and runs on a flat note. The BGM by ARR is off," another user said.

"Kamal made the film watchable. But overall, disappointing #ThugLife," a fourth user commented.

"#ThugLife - After a predictable but watchable first half with an intriguing interval sequence, the film lost track completely in the second half and got into a routine revenge drama zone," a fifth user commented.

Meanwhile, around 3,58,742 tickets worth ₹6.16 crore were sold for the film's day 1 shows in India.

Besides this, Thug Life shows strong pre-release interest in certain regions. Chennai reports a 22% occupancy for the Tamil 2D version, with nearly all 10 shows almost full, while Coimbatore records a 45% occupancy across five shows. Pondicherry also sees a substantial 47% occupancy for 57 shows.

However, the film's performance in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai is starkly different, with very low occupancy rates. NCR shows only a 1% occupancy for its Tamil 2D version across 409 shows, and Mumbai reports a 0% occupancy for the Hindi version.

Kerala, overall, reports a 5% occupancy with Trivandrum highlighting a higher 41% occupancy for the 4DX Tamil version in two shows. The total gross from advance bookings across all languages and formats stands at 6.16 crore INR.

With Thug Life, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have joined forces again after 38 years since Nayakan.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film focuses on mafia kingpin Sakthivel and his brother Manickam, who rescue a young boy during a violent police shootout and raise him as their own, unless a twist of fate sets Sakthivel on a path of vengeance.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Ashok Selvan in significant roles.