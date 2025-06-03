'Thug Life' Karnataka release put on hold for now: Kamal Haasan tells court amid Kannada remark row

Actor Kamal Haasan told the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday that he has decided not to release his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka for now. Haasan's counsel Dhyan Chinappa told the High Court that the actor was willing to wait for his film's release in the southern state.

Kamal Haasan is facing criticism following his remarks on the evolution of the Kannada language, made during the 'Thug Life' audio launch. Haasan clarified, "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," emphasising his intent was not to diminish Kannada.

“He has said that I can wait and the release of the movie in Karnataka can also wait,” senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa said, adding, “We won’t release the movie in Karnataka for now.” His legal team also sought a week's adjournment to allow further discussions with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Chinappa also produced Kamal Haasan's letter to the KFCC and said that it was a sincere expression of his respect for the Kannada language and people. “I’ve communicated everything that was said by this court. But first, please look at the letter he had sent to the KFCC,” the counsel said.

The Karnataka High Court, on the other hand, criticised Haasan's reluctance to apologise, asserting "No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments." Justice M Nagaprasanna questioned Haasan's qualifications for making linguistic claims and commented, "The circumstances were created by Kamal Haasan, and he has said he will not apologise?"

In response to the controversy, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) postponed a scheduled meeting due to ongoing court proceedings. KFCC President M Narasimhalu stated, "The matter is in court now. We will do what the court tells us to do." KFCC had previously announced a boycott of the film 'Thug Life' unless Haasan apologised.

Haasan reiterated his stance, saying he would only apologise if he was wrong, which he believes is not the case. "I've been threatened before. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. If I'm not, I won't," Haasan asserted.

Despite the backlash, Haasan expressed his commitment to the equal dignity of all Indian languages, stating, "I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another." He emphasised that the language of cinema "knows only love and bonding."

(With India Today, PTI inputs)