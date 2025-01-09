Ticket prices hiked for Ram Charan's 'Game Changer', permission for 1am shows denied

The Telangana government on Wednesday approved the ticket price hikes for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Extra shows of the film have also been approved. The Revanth Reddy-led state government, however, denied permission for the 1 am shows of the film.

Permission was also granted to screen 6 shows on opening day and 5 shows for 9 days after till January 19. "Since the film is high budget film and has lots of expectation among the audience, they would like to exhibit a benefit show apart from regular 5 shows with enhanced ticket rates," a Telangana government order read.

On the opening day, Game Changer ticket prices were hiked by ₹150 (GST included) for multiplexes and by ₹100 (GST included) for single-screen theatres on the existing rates. Rates will be hiked by ₹100 and ₹50 in multiplexes and single screens for the next 9 days, respectively.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, approved benefit shows for Game Changer, with the first show beginning as early as 1 am. Made at a budget of around ₹400 crore, Ram Charan's latest film has logged stellar advance bookings for day 1 in India so far.

Game Changer has sold tickets worth around ₹18.13 crore including block seats. The film's advance bookings were the highest in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

In North America, the film is likely to touch $1 million mark for its premiere shows despite the delays on the makers' part, as per media reports.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer focuses on an honest IAS officer who wages a fight against the corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections. Game Changer marks Shankar's debut into the Telugu film industry.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers spent over ₹75 crore filming the songs composed by S Thaman.

The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, and Srikanth in key roles. The film will release in theatres worldwide on December 10 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.