'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 35: Allu Arjun's film nosedives ahead of Ram Charan-led 'Game Changer' release

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has seen a downturn in its India box office collections on its fifth Wednesday. The fall in the Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner's daily box office business comes ahead of the release of the much-awaited Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer political drama Game Changer.

Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, ₹129.5 crore in its third week, and ₹69.65 crore in its fourth week.

The film went onto rake in ₹3.75 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹5.5 crore on its fifth Saturday, ₹7.2 crore on its fifth Sunday, ₹2.5 crore on its fifth Monday, ₹2.15 crore on its fifth Tuesday, and around ₹2.15 crore on its fifth Wednesday.

With this, Pushpa 2's total India box office collection stood at ₹1,213 crore as of its 35th day. The film's Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 9.41 per cent whereas its Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 10.04 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ahead of its worldwide release, Game Changer reported stellar advance bookings.

In India, the film has reported advance bookings worth around ₹16.25 crore with block seats included.At the worldwide box office, the film's advance booking has zoomed past ₹20 crore.

In a boost to the Ram Charan-led political drama, the Telangana government has approved additional shows and a hike in the ticket rates for Game Changer. The film's first shows are set to begin as early as 1 am, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Commenting on Game Changer's advance bookings for day 1, film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X (previously Twitter): "The excitement is truly at an all-time high for Game Changer! Early morning shows selling out in Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the massive fan anticipation. Telangana fans must be eagerly waiting for bookings to open, and Chennai gearing up for a historic Day 1 adds to the spectacle. January 10 is shaping up to be a day to remember for all fans!"

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule focuses on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and Sunil in significant roles.

Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.