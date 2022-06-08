Todd Phillips confirms Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker's sequel; details here.

A sequel of Joker is in the works. Director Todd Phillips has confirmed the sequel's title to be Joker: Folie à Deux. Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote the first movie, Joker, is set to team up with co-writer Scott Silver for the sequel. The director took to Instagram to announce the sequel and share a picture of the screenplay and another photograph of Joaquin Phoenix reading it by sitting near a window.

Joaquin Phoenix lost over 23 kgs to fit his role in the first instalment; the movie was a super hit. He won himself an Oscar for Best Performance for his exemplary performance in Joker, while the film won an Oscar for best soundtrack.

While the plot details for the second instalment are unknown, the movie will deal with a psychological disorder that affects two or more people. Since the first instalment dealt with a psychological illness, the title for the second instalment seems to fit aptly.

The first instalment that was released was set apart from the primary Batman timelines and was heavily influenced by movies such as Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, both directed by Martin Scorsese.