'Too hard to bear your loss': Chiranjeevi, Simi Garewal, Anupam Kher, others pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Bollywood celebrities and veterans lined up to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group. Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted since Monday.

Actor and talk show host Simi Garewal, known most famously for Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "They say you have gone... It's too hard to bear your loss... too hard... Farewell my friend..."

She also shared a picture of herself with the tycoon from an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

They say you have gone ..

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024

Among others who paid their last respects to the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus were Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anupam Kher, and Priety Zinta.

Calling it a sad day for all Indians, superstar Chiranjeevi said in a post on X: "One of the greatest visionaries our country has ever seen, a truly legendary industrialist, a philanthropist extraordinaire and a human being par excellence, Shri Ratan Tata’s contributions not only built the Illustrious TATA brand into a global powerhouse but also stupendously contributed to our Nation building."

It’s a sad day for all Indians.

For generations together there is not a single Indian whose life hasn’t been touched by his services one way or the other.



One of the greatest visionaries our country has ever seen, a truly legendary industrialist, a philanthropist… pic.twitter.com/YHBiX00dNv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 10, 2024

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a snapshot of Tata's life on X.

Good bye Mr. Ratan Tata!! THANK YOU for your life and your life lessons! Thank you for leaving behind a legacy. Not only for india! But for the whole world. A legacy of honesty, hard work, integrity, kindness, patriotism, gentleness, generosity, compassion and pride. Your legacy… pic.twitter.com/aNQJoOZ09h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 10, 2024

Devara: Part 1 and RRR actor Jr NTR also shared his condolences for the departed soul. "A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace."

A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata Ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has postponed the #AskAjay session for his followers till further notice due to Ratan Tata's demise.

Preity Zinta shared a black-and-white photo of the industrialist on Instagram and wrote: "Heart broken to hear that Sir Ratan Tata is not with us anymore. You have been a source of inspiration & admiration for your incredible vision for India, your philanthropy, your ethics and your humility, not just for me but for millions of people all over India & the world. Hope you are in a good place right now & in peace. End of an era ! Om Shanti (sic)"

Meanwhile, people from across all walks of life including Tata group employees, gathered outside Ratan Tata's Colaba residence to pay their last respects. His mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) till 3:30 pm today. His last rites will be performed in Worli later in the day.