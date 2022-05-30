Trailer of Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released; here’s how the Internet reacted 

The trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on May 29 during the IPL finale amid much fanfare. The film, which also marks Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut, is all set to release in theatres near you on August 11 this year.

The trailer begins with Khan picking up a feather and progresses onto his character saying, “Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta.” It also covers Laal Singh Chaddha’s journey from being a differently-abled child to getting enrolled in the Indian Army. The dialogue in Forrest Gump said, “My mama always said, life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

While some called the trailer of the film heartwarming, others called it out for being a remake. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “SIMPLE. HEARTWARMING. WONDERFUL… Here’s Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer… Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 3 Idiots and Talaash…”

Another user wrote, “I have seen Forrest Gump and if you compare it with Laal Singh Chaddha then it is nowhere near to its original version, I wish Aamir Khan all the best, may the film turn out to be a BIG BLOCKBUSTER but as far as Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer is concerned those emotions are not there.”

I have seen #ForrestGump and if you compare it with #LaalSinghChaddha then it is nowhere near to its original version,I wish #AamirKhan all the best, may film turns out to be a BIG BLOCKBUSTER but as far as #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is concerned Woh Emotions he nahi hai boss… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 29, 2022

Will Aamir Khan show Laal Singh Chaddha to Tom Hanks?

According to an India Today report, Khan is planning to organise a special screening for Tom Hanks days ahead of the film’s release. A source said, “Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US or travel here to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and jointly written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks and Robin Wright-starrer 1994 film Forrest Gump.

It will show Aamir across different age groups whereas Kareena will play his love interest. The film also features Mona Singh in an important role and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play a cameo in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is also special because it marks the third collaboration between Aamir and Kareena after Rajkumar Hirani-directorial 3 Idiots (2009) and Reema Kagti’s Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).

Advait Chandan has previously directed Khan in the 2017 film Secret Superstar, which also featured Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in significant roles.

