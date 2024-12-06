Triptii Dimri IMDb's most popular Indian star of 2024, tops Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, SRK

Triptii Dimri has achieved a significant milestone by being named the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, according to a list released by IMDb. She has surpassed well-known celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt to claim the top position.

Triptii became widely recognised after her role in the film Animal and has delivered successful films in 2024, including Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their support, stating that being ranked No. 1 is an honour and a testament to their incredible support and the hard work of her collaborators.

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects include Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. On Thursday, IMDb announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024, based on page views from over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

Following Triptii, Deepika Padukone secured the second spot, with Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sobhita Dhulipala completing the top five. Sharvari Wagh, Aishwarya Rai, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are next on the list, with Alia Bhatt and Prabhas rounding out the top ten.

Deepika Padukone had a notable year with major releases such as Fighter, Singham Again, and Kalki 2898 AD, marking her Telugu debut. Ishaan Khatter expanded his fan base with his role in the international TV series The Perfect Couple.

Sobhita Dhulipala made the headlines for her Hollywood debut this year with Monkey Man. She also dubbed for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD's Telugu version. Dhulipala was also in the news this year for her engagement to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya.

Alia Bhatt made her third consecutive appearance on this list. In 2024, she made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week and produced Jigra. Sharvari had a prolific 2024 with three big releases -- Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news for her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan.