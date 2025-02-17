Urvashi Rautela omitted from NBK-starrer Daaku Maharaaj's Netflix release poster. Netizens say, 'Dabidi dibidi where'

Netflix has announced that the Telugu-language action-drama Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on its platform from 21 February. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, enjoyed a successful box office run.

However, the announcement poster caused a stir online as it featured prominent cast members like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but conspicuously omitted Urvashi Rautela. Netflix's Instagram post noted the film's release date amidst fanfare.

Urvashi Rautela, who played a role in the film and actively promoted it, was surprisingly missing from the OTT release poster, triggering a wave of humorous reactions on social media. Fans took to the internet, with one user questioning the absence of the lead actress.

Others joined in the fun, noting that she might be the first Indian woman to be removed from the poster of a film with such a high revenue. Another remarked on her unprecedented absence from her film poster. The reactions were light-hearted yet pointed, adding a touch of amusement to the film's OTT release news.

A user said: "First Indian woman who is removed from the Netflix poster of Daku Maharaj!"

"India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ cr film (sic)," another user joked.

"Hundren and fove crows (sic) where are you?" a third user asked.

"Dabidi dibidi where? (sic)" a fourth user asked.

"Probably the only movie which will remind you of an actor who got stabbed who isn't even remotely a part of this movie (sic)," yet another user said.

Despite the online chatter about the poster, Daaku Maharaaj had a commendable performance at the box office, grossing ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide. The film's storyline and performances resonated with audiences, contributing to its success.

Daaku Maharaaj's move to Netflix is expected to attract viewers who missed its theatrical run. The absence of Rautela from the poster only added to the buzz surrounding this release, as fans eagerly anticipate how the film will perform on the streaming giant.

Daaku Maharaaj finds itself in a competitive landscape with other Telugu films vying for audience attention on OTT platforms.