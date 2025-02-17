'I signed an NDA stating...': DJ Aqeel on performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

DJ Aqeel, a renowned figure in the Indian music scene, recently shared insights into his experiences performing at some of the most high-profile events in Bollywood. Among these was the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, marked by a baraat featuring 13 stages. Aqeel performed a marathon set lasting four-and-a-half to five hours, alongside several other renowned artists.

"The baraat had 13 stages and I was on one of them. It was good fun. It was like a non-stop four-and-a-half to five-hour marathon with all the artistes; you name them, they were there," Aqeel recounted. Despite the grandeur, Aqeel was unable to share any moments from social media due to an NDA. "I had signed an NDA stating that if I posted anything on social media, they would sue me," he shared.

In addition to his performance at the Ambani wedding, DJ Aqeel reflected on his experiences at the sangeet ceremonies of two high-profile Bollywood couples: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai. Both events were notably distinct in their atmospheres.

As Aqeel recalled, "Saif and Kareena’s sangeet ceremony was very intimate, with only a few people at the Taj. Abhishek’s was at his house in Juhu — it was a crazy party. Both were fun. They are all my friends; I grew up with these guys. So, there was a sense of comfort in knowing the entire crowd. It wasn’t like a stranger came in and performed."

Detailing further, Aqeel described Saif and Kareena's event as a close-knit gathering with about 80 attendees, primarily family and close friends. "They both hit the dance floor. It was amazing," Aqeel said. In contrast, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s sangeet was a grand affair at their Juhu residence, which he noted as having "the whole world" in attendance. These contrasting atmospheres highlight the diverse nature of Bollywood celebrations.

Aqeel's relationship with these Bollywood figures dates back to his childhood, providing him with a unique rapport and comfort when performing at such personal events. His history with the stars ensured that his presence felt more like that of a close friend than that of a hired performer.