Veteran actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87. PM Modi leads the nation in mourning the loss of 'Bharat Kumar'

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, fondly known as Bharat Kumar, passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. Renowned for his patriotic films such as Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan and Kranti, Kumar died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a prolonged illness.

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that he died at around 3.30 am. His cremation is scheduled for Saturday at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Soon after the news of Manoj Kumar's demise came out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the irreparable loss.

Sharing his pictures with the thespian, PM Modi wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

"Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and have endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed sorrow over Kumar's demise, stating, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumar ji is no more. He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri."

Pandit further remarked, "It's a great loss to the industry. Manoj ji, will really miss you. We all kept meeting him quite occasionally. He was always full of life, always happy. The entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry." Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema remains unparalleled, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X: "The end of an era... #ManojKumar sahab passes away... As an actor, producer and director, he was an integral part of countless memorable and iconic films... #OmShanti.I had the good fortune of interacting with #ManojKumar sahab on several occasions – precious memories that I will cherish forever (sic)."

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishnan Giri Goswami in Abbottabad, Pakistan, began his Bollywood journey with 'Fashion' in 1957. He gained fame with films like Patthar Ke Sanam, Kanch Ki Gudiya and directed classics like Upkar, Purab Aur Pashchim, and Shor.

He was a multifaceted artist, excelling as an actor, director, screenwriter, lyricist, and editor. Manoj Kumar received the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015 for his contributions to Indian cinema.